"Insufficient evidence" of alleged child abduction attempt in Berlin Township, New Jersey, authorities say

An investigation into an alleged child abduction attempt in Berlin Township, New Jersey, did not turn up enough evidence to corroborate the allegation, authorities said Wednesday.

Last week, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Berlin Township police announced an investigation into an attempted abduction of an 8-year-old girl headed to John F. Kennedy Elementary School on the morning of March 19.

The girl reported to school staff that a man approached her from behind and attempted to kidnap her near Washington and Grove avenues, down the block from the school. The girl reported stabbing the man in the face with a pencil before getting away.

After a weeklong investigation, county Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Berlin Township Police Chief Louis Bordi said, "There is no credible threat to the community."

"There is insufficient evidence to corroborate that an attempted child abduction occurred in the area of Washington and Grove Avenues in Berlin Township on the morning of March 19, 2025," they said in a news release.

"We will continue to take our duty to protect children seriously and to thoroughly investigate threats to their wellbeing across Camden County," MacAulay said.