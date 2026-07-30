Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to strengthen mandatory reporting law after Cheltenham hazing arrests

Five of the six adult defendants charged in connection with the Cheltenham High School hazing investigation have turned themselves in to police, as prosecutors and lawmakers push for changes to Pennsylvania's mandatory reporting laws.

A Montgomery County grand jury's six-month investigation found that a 15-year-old football player was allegedly assaulted twice by teammates inside the Cheltenham High School locker room.

The grand jury recommended criminal charges against four former coaches, two players charged as adults, and four juveniles.

While prosecutors are moving forward with the criminal cases, they say the bigger goal is preventing similar incidents in the future.

Right now, hazing between students is not automatically considered a reportable offense under Pennsylvania law. The grand jury is recommending that suspected hazing be treated similarly to other forms of child abuse, which teachers, coaches, school administrators and medical professionals are required to report.

"The report calls for legislative action to make hazing a reportable offense by mandated reporters, such as teachers, coaches, school administrators and medical professionals," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

State Sen. Art Haywood, who represents Cheltenham, said he plans to introduce legislation to address the reporting gap when lawmakers return to Harrisburg.

"We made some changes after the Jerry Sandusky scandal to address hazing, but we can go further," Haywood said. "We may even be able to go further than having just mandated reporting. But we've got to protect our children."

Haywood said the alleged assaults in the Cheltenham case were horrific, but he said the actions of the adults involved also raised serious questions.

Head coach Terence Tolbert, associate head coach D.J. McFadden, assistant coach Benjamin Johnson and volunteer coach Ralph Burnley are charged with endangering the welfare of children and conspiracy.

"It's outrageous to try to cover up this kind of treatment of a child," Haywood said.

Prosecutors allege several coaches failed to report the suspected hazing. The grand jury's recommendations call for stronger accountability measures to ensure school personnel report suspected abuse or misconduct.

Haywood said he expects bipartisan support for the proposed legislation and believes it could become law by the end of the year.

"This is a top priority. I don't see anything ahead of this in terms of protecting the children," said Haywood.

Prosecutors said they are willing to work with lawmakers to advance the grand jury's recommendations.