Pennsylvania high school football hazing investigation finds players recorded assault in locker room

A hazing investigation into Cheltenham High School's football team found a student was assaulted in a locker room while other teammates watched and recorded it, according to district leaders.

In a message to parents Thursday night, Cheltenham School District Supt. Brian Scriven said about 19 students witnessed the Sept. 3, 2025 assault and made no attempts to stop it, while several others participated in it and others filmed it.

Supt. Scriven said the external investigation found an overall toxic and negative culture in the football program with coaches not properly supervising the locker room and failing to prioritize safety.

During the investigation, the district said many people who were interviewed lacked credibility.

Still, the investigation couldn't fully substantiate a pattern of hazing.

While the district said its hazing investigation has concluded, several other investigations are ongoing, including student-specific Title IX and disciplinary matters, as well as a criminal investigation by the Cheltenham Township Police Dept. and Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Some parents of football players told CBS News Philadelphia last fall they've been frustrated by the investigation, saying their children were being viewed suspiciously by college recruiters despite not being involved in the assault.

The school district said it'll now rebuild the football team by hiring new coaches, strengthening its rules on student supervision and incident-reporting as well as recruiting players who weren't part of the original assault.

If those conditions are met, Cheltenham High School will be allowed to field a football team in the fall.