Cheltenham High School football hazing investigation detailed in new grand jury report

Officials have released the results of a grand jury investigation into alleged hazing in a high school football locker room outside Philadelphia.

Cheltenham High School ended its 2025 season early and canceled its 2026 varsity and junior varsity football seasons amid the hazing investigation.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and members of the Cheltenham Township Police Department held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the investigation's findings. You can watch the full news conference on CBS Philadelphia's YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, school district leaders told parents about one incident that occurred in the locker room in September 2025. One student was assaulted in a locker room while teammates watched and recorded it, Superintendent Brian Scriven said.

Parents have previously told CBS News Philadelphia they were frustrated by the investigation, saying their children were being viewed with suspicion by college recruiters despite not being involved in the assault.