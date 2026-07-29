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Cheltenham High School football hazing investigation detailed in new grand jury report

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Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.
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Ross DiMattei,
Sean Tallant

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Officials have released the results of a grand jury investigation into alleged hazing in a high school football locker room outside Philadelphia.

Cheltenham High School ended its 2025 season early and canceled its 2026 varsity and junior varsity football seasons amid the hazing investigation.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and members of the Cheltenham Township Police Department held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the investigation's findings. You can watch the full news conference on CBS Philadelphia's YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, school district leaders told parents about one incident that occurred in the locker room in September 2025. One student was assaulted in a locker room while teammates watched and recorded it, Superintendent Brian Scriven said.

Parents have previously told CBS News Philadelphia they were frustrated by the investigation, saying their children were being viewed with suspicion by college recruiters despite not being involved in the assault.

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