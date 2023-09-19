Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel moved out of ICU after stroke

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel is out of the ICU and continuing to make progress after suffering a stroke over the weekend, the team's TV broadcast said on Monday night.

According to Tom McCarthy, the Phillies' play-by-play announcer, Manuel is in good spirits and has been reading texts and social media posts of support. He's also been squeezing the doctor's and his wife Missy's hands.

Manuel suffered a stroke on Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital, the team said.

On Sunday, the Phillies said Manuel "has made progress over the past 12 hours, and his doctors are encouraged," a day after he had a blood clot removed during the medical procedure.

CBS News Philadelphia Stephanie Stahl spoke to a Main Line Health doctor about his road to recovery from the stroke.

Manuel, a Phillies legend, won the World Series with the team in 2008 and is the winningest manager in franchise history.

Under Manuel, the Phillies won five consecutive NL East titles from 2007-11. Along with the World Series in 2008, the Phillies won the National League pennant in 2009 before losing to the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Manuel was inducted into the team's Wall of Fame in 2014. He rejoined the organization that year to work as a senior adviser to the general manager.