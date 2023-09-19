Main Line Health doctor discusses Charlie Manuel suffering stroke

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Charlie Manuel, the former manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, is recovering after having a stroke in Florida on Saturday.

There was no update Monday from the Phillies on Manuel, but he received quick treatment and that's critical for surviving a stroke.

Manuel was improving 12 hours after having a stroke that happened during an unidentified medical procedure Saturday in Florida.

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 21: Manager Charlie Manuel of the Philadelphia Phillies halds the trophy with Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr. as they celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-4 to advance to the World Series in Game Five of the NLCS during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park on October 21, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

"It sounds like the medical team that was taking care of him recognized this quickly," Dr. Thana Theofanis, of Main Line Health, said.

Dr. Theofanis, a neurosurgeon with Main Line Health, says Manuel was probably treated with a mechanical thrombectomy.

"Catheters are taken up through the body into the vessels that go into the head and next into the brain to get pictures to see exactly where the clot is," Dr. Theofanis said. "And then different devices whether it's an aspiration device or a stent is deployed over where the clot is to trap it and remove it."

Dr. Theofanis said thrombectomies have become routine with good success rates but it all depends on timing.

Fortunately, Manuel was already in a healthcare setting.

"Many times patients may have some deficits after a procedure whether it be continued numbness, weakness on one side of the body, slurred speech, facial droop," Dr. Theofanis said.

Dr. Theofanis said over time stroke symptoms can subside or resolve completely.

The World Series manager is among nearly 800,000 people who suffer strokes in the United States each year.

Doctors said his recovery could be slowed because the 79-year-old has several serious medical problems, including heart disease.

"We know those can put patients at higher risk of stroke," Dr. Theofanis said.

The Phillies said there's been an outpouring of love for the legendary manager. His wife believes the incredible support is aiding in his recovery.

Doctors said Manuel, like most stroke survivors, will probably need extensive rehabilitation.