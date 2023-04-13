Watch CBS News
Teen charged after threats against Interboro High School

By CBS3 Staff

Digital Brief: April 13, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: April 13, 2023 (AM) 02:23

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy who they claim made threats against Interboro High School this week.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office will be charging the teen with terroristic threats and other charges, Principal Bryan Lytz said in a letter to parents.

The threats led to an increased police presence at the school Tuesday.

Lytz said that presence will continue throughout the week.

No further information was provided about the nature of the threats, which police said were unfounded.

"Someone wanted attention when they posted this and now they definitely have ours," police chief Dave Madonna said in a statement this week.

