Social media threat leads to extra police at Pa. high school

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There will be a heightened police presence at Interboro High School Tuesday after someone made a threat against the school students and staff on Instagram, according to local police.

Police say they do not believe the threat is credible, and classes will continue as scheduled.

"We are working in conjunction with the school district to keep everyone safe and to identify the suspect in this case," Prospect Park police chief Dave Madonna said in a statement. "Someone wanted attention when they posted this and now they definitely have ours."

First published on April 11, 2023 / 6:43 AM

