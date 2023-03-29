Pittsburgh and state police investigating multiple reports of threats to schools, including Central Catholic, believed to be 'computer generated swatting calls'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are responding to school campuses in the central and western part of the state to investigate reports of "active shooter threats" that are believed to really be "computer generated swatting calls."

Police have swarmed Oakland where both Central and Oakland Catholic High Schools are located.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials are asking parents and students from Central Catholic to gather at the Oakland Quad Cathedral of Learning and Oakland Catholic students and parents to come together at St. Paul Cathedral.

"Police are investigating reports of an active shooter," Public Safety said in a tweet. "There is no evidence of that at this time."

No injuries have been reported, Public Safety officials said.

UPDATE:



Oakland Catholic students will now rally at St. Paul’s Cathedral.



Central Catholic is still locked down.



there are no reports of injuries at this time. https://t.co/tM23DD8ZiA — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 29, 2023

University of Pittsburgh campus police and Carnegie Mellon University have reported a large police presence in Oakland at Central Catholic High School. They are asking their students to avoid the area of the school while police investigate.

Police at Pitt put the campus on lockdown due to the police activity at Central Catholic, but it has been deemed safe to reopen, officials said.

Also on modified lockdowns, the Administration Building and Pittsburgh Science and Technology of Pittsburgh Public Schools, authorities said.

Hospitals and emergency officials in Pittsburgh are also on heightened alert.

UPMC released this statement through a spokesperson: "Our emergency and trauma teams are always prepared to provide various levels of care and trained to respond accordingly. We have had no verified incidents in communities served by UPMC."

Allegheny County 911 said in a statement that they have gotten three separate calls reporting situations at three separate schools.

"We are also aware that similar reports are coming in for schools outside of the county. In each instance, law enforcement is responding but believe that these are false reports. Thus far, there has been no active shooter found and no injuries at any school. Law enforcement will continue to thoroughly check out any reports," Allegheny County 911 said.

In addition, Pittsburgh Regional Transit has had to re-route several buses due to the activity.

The state police barracks at Hollidaysburg and Rockview said they are "responding to active shooter threats at local schools that have been called in by telephone."

State police said they believe the calls to be "computer-generated swatting calls."

PSP Hollidaysburg and Rockview stations are responding to active shooter threats at local schools that have been called in by telephone. We are treating each incident with standard law enforcement protocols. However, the calls are believed to be computer generated swatting calls — Troopers Christopher Fox and Jacob Rhymestine (@PSPTroopGPIO) March 29, 2023

"We are treating each incident with standard law enforcement protocols," state police said on Twitter.

Other schools in Western Pennsylvania that have received calls include the Laurel Highlands School District, Hopewell Area School District and New Castle High School.

Officials at North Hills School District have sent this electronic letter to their families in response to these reports.

"The North Hills School District has been informed that there have been multiple false reports of active shooters at schools in the Pittsburgh area and across the nation this morning, March 29, 2023.

"We have been in contact with Ross Township police and all of the reports are false.

"As always, thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

The investigation is underway.