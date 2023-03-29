Police across the area respond to 'computer-generated swatting calls' claiming school threats

Police across the area respond to 'computer-generated swatting calls' claiming school threatsget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic are among multiple schools that have been targeted as part of what police are calling "computer-generated swatting calls."
The calls are claiming that there is an active shooter situation, but they are in fact a hoax.
Other schools that have been targeted by these swatting calls are Hopewell and Laurel Highlands.
"County 911 has received three separate calls reporting that there is an active shooter in three separate schools," Allegheny County 911 said in a statement. "We are also aware that there are similar reports coming in for schools outside of the county. In each instance, law enforcement is responding but believes that these are false reports."
We will have coverage on-air and online throughout the day.
Pennsylvania State Police: All claims in calls have been false
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police said they're investigating phone calls made to 911 centers about unfounded threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat at schools across the state.
"These phone calls were made to several schools in different counties. All calls have had similar content. All calls are being thoroughly investigated and responded to by law enforcement," state police said in a press release.
The state police said they responded to all incidents in their primary coverage areas and have been in contact with municipal law enforcement partners who are investigating in their areas.
"At this time, all claims in these calls have been determined to be false. All schools involved have been cleared or are in the process of being cleared by law enforcement," state police said.
Mayor Ed Gainey: 'Bottom line is nothing happened'
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey spoke to reporters about the swatting calls received at Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic.
"First, I'm just thankful that nothing major happened, that's number one, just being thankful that nothing really occurred. We know that this environment we're in today, that anything was liable to happen and the bottom line is that nothing happened."
Gainey also thanked first responders in the city and from other agencies for their response.
"Whatever it was, this robocall, however it got out, it continues to tell us the days and times that we live in. And that's why I always say it takes all of us, all of us have to be responsible for each other to make a difference and I think you've seen that today," Gainey said.
Pittsburgh acting police chief gives update on Central Catholic, Oakland Catholic hoax calls
Pittsburgh Police Acting Chief Thomas Stangrecki said a call came in around 10:18 a.m. for an active shooter with indications of multiple people down at Central Catholic. There was no active shooter and no injuries. The students were locked down in place, Stangrecki said.
At the same time, Stangrecki said a call came in for an active shooter at Oakland Catholic. While holding down Central Catholic, multiple agencies responded. The school was evacuated and was also cleared of any active shooters. Again, there were no injuries.
When asked about identifying the caller, Stangrecki said Zone 4 has started an investigation and will work with other agencies like the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police to determine the source of the call and the identity of the person behind it.
"I think everyone here can see the amount of police resources that responded today not only from Pittsburgh police but other agencies," Stangrecki said. "Certainly an active shooter is our first priority. We have resources throughout city, county state -- certainly manpower intensive but worth the effort to make sure everyone was safe and no one was hurt."
He said it was a collaborative effort with other agencies and they will continue to discuss and determine who takes the lead in the case. He said they're working with other agencies when it comes to calls outside the Pittsburgh area as well.
Hoax calls force lockdowns at schools in Massachusetts on Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (KDKA) -- Several Massachusetts schools were forced into lockdown Tuesday after a series of hoax or swatting calls, CBS News Boston report.
The calls were received in Framingham, Foxboro, Mansfield, Franklin, Bellingham, Haverhill and Reading.
The calls came after an actual school shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee. Three students and three adults were killed in the tragedy. The 28-year-old shooter was also killed by police.
FBI working with local law enforcement regarding swatting calls
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As police departments and school districts across the region deal with multiple "swatting" calls, the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office has said they are working with local law enforcement.
You can read their full statement below.
"FBI Pittsburgh is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made," the statement reads. "The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately."
They also provided additional resources in their "Think Before You Post" PSA which can be found right here.
Norwin School District says call came from 'foreign-speaking male'
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - While Norwin High School has not been among the districts getting the swatting calls today, they have been in contact with law enforcement.
In a message from the superintendent, they said that "today's reports have been from a foreign-speaking male, reporting that there are six victims in a bathroom."
Norwin did say that while they haven't received a call getting one of these threats, they have told parents and families that if they do get a call of that nature, it will be treated as an actual threat.
Laurel Highlands School District releases statement regarding 'swatting calls'
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - Laurel Highlands School District was also among the schools and districts that received the hoax threats.
Uniontown police were called this morning and an individual claimed to be "hold-up" in the high school restroom due to a claim of an active shooter.
Police then investigated, cleared the school, and determined it was a hoax.
You can read the district's full statement below:
"Starting at approximately 0800 hours today, a series of "swatting calls" have been received involving several schools in different counties within Pennsylvania, involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat," Laurel Highlands said in a statement. "These calls have created lockdowns and/or evacuations of schools with a large response from police and emergency services. So far, these swatting calls have come in by phone by a male caller, with a middle eastern accent. All of the schools involved have been cleared or are in the process of being cleared by Law Enforcement. All calls have had similar content. Please remain vigilant, respond appropriately, and don't become complacent."
New Castle High School increases police presence after threat
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - There will be an increased police presence at New Castle schools after another unfounded threat.
According to the district, around 10:30 a.m., they received a call with a threat from a male voice saying they were going to shoot up the high school.
The school was put on lockdown and after police investigated, they cleared the school.
The lockdown has since been lifted but a "high police presence" will remain at the schools.
We will have coverage on-air and online throughout the day.
Related Content
Pittsburgh Public Schools on modified lockdown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Schools has announced that they are putting a modified lockdown in place for certain buildings.
From the district website:
"Out of an abundance of caution, Pittsburgh Public Schools Administration Building and Pittsburgh Science and Technology are operating on a modified lockdown. No one will be permitted to enter or exit the facilities without a prescheduled appointment."
We will have coverage on-air and online throughout the day.