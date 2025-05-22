Parents continue to protest top superintendent candidate for Centennial School District in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania parents speak out against top superintendent candidate for Bucks County school district

Pennsylvania parents speak out against top superintendent candidate for Bucks County school district

Pennsylvania parents speak out against top superintendent candidate for Bucks County school district

Parents and community members gathered outside Log College Middle School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, Thursday ahead of a community forum with the school board's top candidate for superintendent.

The group was there to speak out against Abram Lucabaugh, who Centennial School District board is considering for the role of superintendent.

"We are still hoping our school board will listen to our community that we do not want Dr. Abram Lucabaugh as our next superintendent," said Nancy Pontius, who organized the group, which is called Concerned Citizens of the Centennial School District.

It comes after parents packed last Tuesday's school board meeting.

"This process has not been fair or transparent in any way at any step of the journey," parent Nicole Lynch said.

Lucabaugh is the former Central Bucks School District superintendent. He was given a $700,000 severance package when he resigned from that role in November 2023, days after the school board flipped from Republican to Democratic control.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Our board was incredibly divided politically. They were so dug in and so entrenched in their political beliefs that I found it almost impossible to effectively work in the role," Lucabaugh said.

Central Bucks faced backlash and legal action for policies under his leadership, including banning pride flags and certain books. Lucabaugh vowed to meet with members of marginalized communities and said politics does not belong in the classroom.

"The policies that were passed in Central Bucks by the board are not policies that I advocate for in Centennial, and I do not want them here," Lucabaugh said.

While a final vote is set for May 27 and board members remain split, a sign welcoming Lucabaugh was already posted at the middle school.

CBS News Philadelphia

"I think it went very well, and everything that Dr. Lucabaugh needed to get out, he did," said Mary Alice Brancato, president of the Centennial Board of School Directors.

"I think it should have been a lot more transparent. Dr. Lucabaugh having the questions beforehand, that's not an open forum," board member Patti Crossan said.

"We are divided, we're divided 5-4 on many, many issues," board member Jane Lynch said.

Lucabaugh declined our request for an interview before or after the forum.