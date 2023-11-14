Central Bucks School District board approves superintendent's $700K severance package

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks School District has drawn national attention for culture war controversies. Now, amid a shift in the balance of power on the board, a proposed six-figure severance package for the outgoing superintendent was on the agenda at a big meeting Tuesday.

Residents of the district's many idyllic towns gathered to voice their support for or displeasure with the outgoing Republican majority board.

The school board meeting was held at Central Bucks West High School's auditorium and the tension could've been cut with a dull butter knife.

The main topic on the agenda: a $700,000 severance package for superintendent Dr. Abram Lucabaugh, who resigned from his position on Monday night.

It was only in late July that this board approved an $85,000 annual raise for Lucabaugh.

At the meeting's conclusion, following 90 minutes of public comments, the board voted to approve the superintendent's severance package as laid out in his contract.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke to residents after the motion carried.

"The school board did not write that agreement," a man said. "Dr. Lucabaugh did not write that agreement. They already admitted to the fact that a law firm wrote that agreement. That agreement was written so he could resign and leave because he knew he was going to get fired."

"I thought it sucked," a woman said. "It sucked. As easy as that. They should've tabled it. They should've tabled it."

During last week's election, residents gave Democrats majority control of the school board.

What exactly comes next? No one knows for sure.