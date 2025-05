Centennial School District board to vote on controversial superintendent pick Tuesday The school board of the Centennial School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania will vote Tuesday night on Dr. Abram Lucabaugh, a superintendent pick whose selection sparked protest from several parents concerned about his prior role in the Central Bucks School District. There, he faced backlash over a ban on Pride flags and certain book bannings. Ross DiMattei breaks down the situation leading up to the vote.