CBS3 Pet Project: Here is how to get your dog to eat diet food

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Probably, the easiest way to tell if your animal is sick is by how eager they are to eat. A healthy dog loves to eat, but sometimes diet food is necessary.

Prescription diets are often said to have a specific flavor that dogs don't like as much. The food is expensive, but it does work great for chronic illnesses like diabetes and kidney issues. 

If your vet has said your dog needs to be on a prescription diet and they write a prescription for it, then the best thing to do is to know how to get your dog into eating the diet food.

First of all, you can try different brands. Your vet might have alternatives, or you can look online for a variety of options. 

Also, try to pretend as if you are giving your dog the best treat ever.

For more tips, watch the entire interview with Carol Ericson in the video above.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 4:49 PM

