CBS News Philadelphia's top stories at 11 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The CBS News Philadelphia team has had a busy day covering stories impacting the Philadelphia region.

From Ocean City, New Jersey, taking the first steps to enact ordinances in response to unruly teens over Memorial Day Weekend to the latest issues affecting SEPTA, here are top stories in our upcoming 11 p.m. show with Ukee Washington and Jessica Kartalija.

Bass River fire in NJ spreads 5K acres; 50% contained

A wildfire in New Jersey continues to burn parts of the Pinelands Thursday night.

Throughout the day, a hazy smoke could be seen in Burlington County, where now the Allen Road Fire is 5,000 acres and 50% contained.

Officials say dry conditions continue to help fuel the flames, creating a lot of smoke in the area.

The Timberline Campground has been evacuated, including about 40 seasonal residents. Zero structures are being threatened by the flames, officials said.

Multiple roads have also been closed down due to the wildfire and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is asking people to avoid the area.

Nikki DeMentri will have the latest on this story at 11 p.m.

TUPA president claims 3 female officers were "unjustly terminated"

Temple University Police Association president Alec Shaffer told CBS News Philadelphia he believes three female officers who were suddenly terminated, were terminated unjustly and without warning for alleged personnel violations not related to on-the-job performance.

He says the move has only added to growing concerns about the university's support of its officers and is calling for the resignation of the university's vice president of public safety.

The terminations come three months after the death of Temple Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald, who was killed in the line of duty back on Feb. 18.

Alicia Roberts will have everything you need to know on this story at 11 p.m.

Sixers introduce new head coach Nick Nurse

After firing Doc Rivers following another disappointing playoff exit, the Sixers found their guy.

The Sixers introduced Nick Nurse Thursday at the team's athletic facility in Camden as the 26th coach in franchise history.

Nurse, who spent the past five seasons with the Toronto Raptors, won an NBA Finals, made the playoffs three times and earned the NBA Coach of the Year award in 2020.

"This is just one step closer to a championship and we think it's an important step," Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said.

Don Bell will have more on this story at 11 p.m.