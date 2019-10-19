Emmy-Award winning sportscaster Don Bell, whose first major market job was at CBS News Philadelphia over a decade ago, came home to take the top job of Sports Director in September, 2015.

Don served as CBS News Philadelphia 's weekend sports anchor and sports reporter from 2005 until 2010. He rejoined CBS News Philadelphia from FOX Sports 1 in Los Angeles where he had been anchor of FOX Sports Live and in-studio anchor for FOX College Hoops along with other productions. He had also been co-host of the nationally-syndicated Don Bell & Ryan Field Show on FOX Sports Radio. Previously, he was at ESPN for three years as studio host for SportsCenter on ESPN News.

Don began his career in 2002 at WWSB-TV in Sarasota, Florida, later anchoring sports for KPLR-TV in St. Louis while hosting the post-game shows for the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to Don, the Philadelphia sports fan played heavily in his decision to come home. "I missed how this town lives and dies with every big victory or crushing defeat. You can learn a lot of things in life, but you can't teach passion. Philly overflows with it."

A New Jersey native, Bell is a 2000 graduate of Boston University where he graduated with dual degrees -- a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. He received a Master of Science degree in Journalism in 2002 from Northwestern University's prestigious Medill School of Journalism. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.