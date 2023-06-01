Frightened riders plea for more police in wake of SEPTA shootings, stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA riders are frightened as instances of violence continue to happen on Philadelphia's public transportation.

In one incident, video shows a group of teens storming a SEPTA bus near 20th and Diamond Streets in May, which ended in two people being shot. On Monday, one person was shot on the 15th Street platform, and then early Thursday morning, a person was stabbed at the Allegheny stop.

These are just the latest incidents of violence on public transportation, leading to one big question: Should riders feel safe riding SEPTA trains and buses right now?

"There's no reason why they shouldn't," SEPTA transit police, Capt. Kitt Walls, said.

When asked if he believes SEPTA is doing enough to curb violent crime, Walls said, "Yes, I do. And we're getting better. As time progresses, we're getting better."

But riders said they've got their guard up.

"No. I hate SEPTA," one resident said when asked if they feel safe on the city's public transit system.

"It's hit or miss. Depends on the day," another said.

"Not really, no. Why should I? How could you feel safe anywhere today," another person said.

SEPTA data shows murders, robberies and aggravated assaults are all up in just the first three months of 2023.

However, Walls argues that transit police are on top of things. He said the suspect in Thursday morning's stabbing was quickly caught.

"The biggest challenge is trying to be everywhere at every time," Wall said. "We have continuous mobile units on the street. We have officers riding in trains. We also have plain-clothes officers on trains."

But the riders we spoke with all demand one thing: More police on the transit system.

Walls notes SEPTA has struggled to hire officers but added that help is on the way.

"We have a class of 22 recruits that will be graduating and will be put on the street immediately," Wall said.

Still, riders are on alert.

"I carry a little mace every day. I do carry mace," said SEPTA rider, Valentina Rosario.

"Why should we have to live in danger like that? Don't make sense," another SEPTA rider said.

It's not just riders looking for answers. City Council President Darrell Clarke said Thursday that things need to change.

"SEPTA has probably the most prolific security camera network in the region. But, in spite of that, we continue to have these challenges. So, we have to do better," Clarke said.

Riders said they feel stuck, as many only have SEPTA buses and trains as a source of transportation. One common plea was for more police.

"What happened to the police that's supposed to be around us? I don't see em," said fellow SEPTA rider, Kenneth Fearrali. "Every time you turn around and something happens, they're not there."

"Not as much on the trains and in the stations as outside of the stations. I think if there was more on the trains, than it would be a lot different," Rosario added.

SEPTA said those 22 police recruits will graduate on June 9 and immediately be ready for duty. Officials are urging riders to use the SEPTA transit watch app and report any suspicious activity to police.