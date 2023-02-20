Watch CBS News
Temple police continue to sound alarm over staffing issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As students voice their concerns about safety, Temple police continue to sound the alarm about staffing in the department. 

Officials from the Temple University Police Association, the union representing university officers, spoke about the issue hours after a Bucks County man had fatally shot a Temple officer.

The union's president pointed out that Officer Chris Fitzgerald was on patrol alone and said the shooting was predictable because of a shortage of officers.

"We've been public about our staffing crisis at Temple and we will continue to be vocal about it," Alec Shaffer, Temple University Police Association president, said. "Officer safety is our number one priority."

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Temple officials about the police union's staffing concerns but has not yet heard back.

