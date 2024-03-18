Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia Union youth player, close to contract with Manchester City: source

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Cavan Sullivan, a highly-rated 14-year-old in the Philadelphia Union youth academy, is close to agreeing to a contract with Manchester City of the Premier League, a source told CBS News Philadelphia on Monday, confirming reports by Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic.

Sullivan will not be allowed to play for City until he turns 18 in 2027 but can turn pro once he turns 16. According to The Athletic, Sullivan would be loaned to Lommel SK in the Challenger Pro League in September 2025 after he turns 16.

According to Romano, Sullivan drew interest from Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich.

Sullivan won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player after helping the United States Under-15 team win the 2023 CONCACAF U-15 Championships last August.

The 14-year-old is currently part of Philadelphia's youth academy, and his older brother, Quinn Sullivan, is a midfielder for the Union.

According to The Athletic, the Union made the "best-ever homegrown offer ever extended" to Cavan Sullivan in an attempt to keep him.

The Athletic also reported the Union were open to a contract that would keep Sullivan in Philadelphia until he turned 18.

Sullivan has a German passport, allowing him to play in Germany once he turns 16. Since England is no longer part of the European Union after Brexit, Sullivan would have to wait until he turns 18.

Sullivan was born in Northeast Philadelphia before moving to Norristown with his family.

His parents, Brendan and Heike, played soccer for the University of Pennsylvania.

His grandfather, Larry Sullivan, played collegiately at Temple University and later coached Villanova's men's soccer team from 1991 to 2007. Larry Sullivan coached Union manager Jim Curtin at 'Nova.