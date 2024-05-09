14-year-old Cavan Sullivan signs with Philadelphia Union, 5th-youngest signing in MLS history

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- You don't have to be an adult to know ball. And the Philadelphia Union's latest signing of Cavan Sullivan proves it.

The 14-year-old is now the youngest player in team history to be added to the Union's first-team roster. He's also the fifth-youngest signing in Major League Soccer history, the team said in a news release.

Sullivan will wear No. 6, the Union announced on social media.

Born Sept. 28, 2009, and calling Norristown home, Sullivan joined the Union Academy in 2020 - at age 10.

Now he's signed with the Union through 2028.

"I've been watching my home team, the Union, for as long as I remember and hoped that one day I'd get the chance to play for my city in front of my family, friends, and fans," Sullivan said in a news release. "Being able to not only play for the Union but to be able to play with my brother is a dream come true. I will give everything I have to this club and hope to help bring home some hardware. I'm thankful for the opportunity and hope to make Philadelphia proud."

Philadelphia Union

He's the brother of Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan.

If Cavan Sullivan makes his debut before July 29, 2024, he will be the youngest player to make his debut among the top North American pro sports leagues and the youngest to debut among the top five European soccer leagues.

Sullivan was initially reported to be signing with Manchester City - where he would not be allowed to play until turning 18 in 2027.

This is a developing story and will be updated.