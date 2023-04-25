Cause of death for victims in West Reading candy factory explosion revealed

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The cause of death for the seven people who died after the West Reading candy factory explosion in March has been revealed by the Berks County Coroner's Office Tuesday.

Officials say six of the seven died of blast injuries and one person died of thermal burns.

The release says the cause of death for 30-year-old Xiorky D. Nunez was thermal burns and 44-year-old Diana M. Cedano, 55-year-old Judith Lopez-Moran and 60-year-old Domingo Cruz were blast injuries.

The cause of death for 63-year-old Susan H. Halvonik of Upper Providence Township, 62-year-old Michael D. Breedy of Marion Township, and 49-year-old Amy S. Sandoe of Ephrata were also blast injuries.

The family of Lopez-Moran, a 55-year-old mother of three, filed what their lawyers called the first wrongful-death suit against R.M. Palmer Co. after the March 24 blast in West Reading.

"The gas leak at the factory and the horrific explosion it caused was foreseeable, predictable, and preventable," the suit said. "Tragically, Judith Lopez-Moran's death and suffering were preventable."

Hundreds in the West Reading community came together for a vigil to show solidarity and support for the families of the seven victims.

"We are really sad for all that is happening right now," Mahalia Rodriguez said. "We're here to support."

Together they talked, prayed, and lit seven candles in honor of the seven lives lost.