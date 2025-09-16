Flyers GM Danny Briere rules out Carter Hart return after goalie wants "fresh start" following acquittal

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere ruled out Carter Hart returning to the team after the NHL reinstated the goalie following his acquittal in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case.

Briere said Hart and his agent contacted the Flyers and informed them they wanted a "fresh start."

"The only comment I'll make on that is that his representative, Judd Moldaver, has reached out and kind of told us in light of everything that happened in the last year and a half with Carter, they felt and Carter felt that it was better for them to look for a fresh start," Briere said in a press conference Tuesday. "That's where it's at, and it's the only comment I'm going to make on it."

The NHL reinstated Hart and four other players last week after they were acquitted in July of sexual assault charges from an incident in 2018 when they were on Canada's world junior team.

Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton are eligible to sign a contract on Oct. 15 and play on Dec. 1.

The five players were found not guilty by a judge in London, Ontario, on July 24.

Before the NHL reinstated Hart, Comcast chairman and Flyers governor Dan Hilferty said the organization wasn't "prepared to comment on the Carter Hart situation."

"The NHL has told us they are running the show," Hilferty said last week.

Hart last played for the Flyers in the NHL in January 2024 before leaving the team with charges pending.

Flyers announce 2025 training camp schedule and roster

New Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet will get his first look at his players when the team opens up training camp Thursday morning at its training facility in Voorhees, New Jersey.

The Flyers announced their training camp schedule and roster on Tuesday. Fifty-seven players are set to attend this year's training camp — 33 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goalies.

Practice days will include both on-ice and off-ice sessions. The Flyers will have a scrimmage on Saturday.

The Flyers' first preseason game is scheduled for Sunday night in New York against the Islanders. The team's first home preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena will be on Saturday, Sept. 27, against the Boston Bruins.

