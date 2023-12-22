Carson Briere receives probation for tossing wheelchair down a flight of stairs Carson Briere receives probation for tossing wheelchair down a flight of stairs 00:28

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Carson Briere, the son of former NHL player and current Philadelphia Flyers executive Danny Briere has been given probation after pushing a woman's wheelchair down the steps of a bar in Erie.

Briere has been given 15 months of probation as part of an ARD program for first-time, non-violent offenders, according to the Erie-Times News.

The 24-year-old son of Flyers general manager Danny Briere was removed from the Mercyhurst University hockey team earlier this year after he was charged for pushing a disabled woman's wheelchair down the steps of Sullivan's Pub and Eatery in Erie.

@juliazukowski

He was charged with criminal mischief, disorderedly conduct and related offenses.

Those charges will be dismissed and expunged after he completes the program.

In the wake of the incident, Briere issued an apology, saying he was 'deeply sorry for his behavior' and also said there was no excuse for his actions and that he would do whatever he could to make up for his 'serious lack of judgment.'

RELATED STORIES: