Coatesville woman looking for "guardian angel" that saved her in crash

Woman looking for "guardian angel" that saved her life in Coatesville crash

Woman looking for "guardian angel" that saved her life in Coatesville crash

Woman looking for "guardian angel" that saved her life in Coatesville crash

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Coatesville grandmother who was trapped in her car following a wreck is on a mission Wednesday. She is desperately searching for the Good Samaritan who she says stopped and saved her life.

Carla Long was on her way to a doctor's appointment. She was only about a mile from home when she crashed and her car flipped over.

Now, she's on a mission to find the man who stopped to help her.

Dashcam video on Long's car shows the moment of impact when the mother and grandmother says she hit a patch of ice while driving on Route 82 in Coatesville and went flying into a ditch on the side of the road.

"I could see the cars passing and nobody stopped for a good couple minutes," Long said.

Long was pinned and in pain inside the car as she honked the horn and flashed her lights to get anyone's attention.

"If it wasn't for him I would've just been left there, but he stopped and he didn't have to," Long said

Long's prayers were answered as the man appeared and saved her.

"He's my guardian angel," Long said.

The Good Samaritan stayed with Long. He called 911 and helped keep the 45-year-old calm, but then to make matters worse, a pickup truck hit the same patch of ice, crashed into Long's car and nearly ran over the Good Samaritan.

"He jumped out a second before it happened," Long said.

Long credits her guardian angel for helping save her life, but she never got his name.

"Honestly, I want to hug him," Long said.

And now, she's determined to find him to express her gratitude.

"To let him know he saved a family, it would mean the world to me," Long said.

Long's birthday is this Sunday and she said the greatest gift she could receive would be to meet that Good Samaritan and say thank you in person.