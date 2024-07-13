Trenton father killed in carjacking attempt while children were inside of vehicle, Mercer County prosecutor say

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect remains at large following a fatal carjacking attempt Friday night in Trenton that took the life of a young father.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's office, police received several calls about a crash with an overturned vehicle in the area of Garfield and Farragut avenues around 10:20 p.m.

When police arrived they found an overturned white Dodge Durango with a shooting victim inside as well as his two children who were still strapped into their car seats, unharmed.

The shooting victim was later identified as Johny Emmanuel Cruz-Rodriguez. Witnesses told police that Cruz-Rodriguez was standing in the open back of his vehicle when a suspect entered the front and attempted to drive away. Investigators say Cruz-Rodriguez then tried to climb into the vehicle when multiple gunshots were fired. The vehicle crashed a short distance after and the suspect left the area, according to law enforcement.

Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora released a statement Saturday reading in part: "A young father lost his life in a senseless act of violence, leaving his minor children witnesses to this horrific event. This was a carjacking that tragically escalated, resulting in the fatal shooting of the male victim. The victim heroically intervened to protect his children, leading to a struggle that ended in tragedy...Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this incredibly difficult time. We are working closely with law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice swiftly."

Anyone with information is asked to call Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Chris Pullen at (848) 992-6436 or Sgt. Will Jett at (609) 331-5010.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.