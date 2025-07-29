3 arrested for promoting illegal car meets in Philadelphia, police say

Three people have recently been arrested in connection with car meets that took over streets in Philadelphia with cars doing donuts and large crowds of spectators filming the action, police said Tuesday.

The three arrested, all men, are accused of participating in and promoting the car meets, dating back as far as Feb. 14, 2025 – the day of the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

Among those arrested is 19-year-old Laurel, Maryland, resident Yariel Fuentes-Reyes, who police previously alleged was responsible for an illegal car rally on Feb. 14.

A Maryland State Police task force working with Philadelphia police arrested Fuentes-Reyes on July 3, 2025, in his hometown in connection with the February car rally. In Tuesday's announcements, police also alleged Fuentes-Reyes was involved in car meets on April 19 and June 15.

About two weeks after Fuentes-Reyes' arrest, on July 16, police arrested 21-year-old Serge Youayou of New Castle, Delaware, on the 400 block of North Broad Street. Police say he was involved in car meets that took place on Feb. 14, May 30 and June 15.

The illegal "Project X" car meetup near City Hall, Philadelphia on Sept. 22, 2024. Since then, Philadelphia police have formed an investigative group and taken several car meet organizers and participants into custody. CBS Philadelphia

Then on July 23, police arrested 21-year-old Henry Ramos on the 1300 block of Magee Avenue, in the Oxford Circle section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Ramos was involved in car meets on May 31, June 15 and July 4, according to police.

All three men are charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, causing or risking catastrophe, rioting and other offenses.

In May, Philadelphia police announced they formed an investigative group to track down the promoters and drivers involved with car meets in the city. Investigators use social media to find events that are advertised and the vehicles that took part in the events.

At that time, police said they had made progress on arrests from the major "Project X" meetup in September 2024, bringing in more than 50 vehicles and placing 27 people in custody for that car meet.

More details about the car meets Youayou, Fuentes-Reyes and Ramos were accused of organizing, were not immediately available, and none were accused of involvement in Project X.