Car pulled from the Schuylkill River after entering the water along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second time in two weeks, a car went into the Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, the car ended up in the water sometime before 4:15 a.m. near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.

Philadelphia police said the people inside the car were able to safely get out of the vehicle while it was in the water, and no one was taken to the hospital. A spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department's Public Affairs Office told CBS News Philadelphia that the pair were "enjoying each other's company" before the car entered the water.

Car pulled out of the Schuylkill River on Aug. 28, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Crews began the process of pulling the car out of the river around 8:30 a.m. Shortly before 9 a.m., video from Chopper 3 captured the vehicle being pulled out of the water and onto the bank.

Overnight, the car's lights glowing from underneath the river's surface.

Car in the Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive CBS Philadelphia

According to traffic maps on 511pa.org, Kelly Drive is open Wednesday morning to traffic.

Car in the Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive CBS Philadelphia

On Aug. 16, a vehicle went into the Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive near the Girard Avenue Bridge. The car was eventually pulled from the water, but at the time police said they didn't find a driver or any passengers in the area.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.