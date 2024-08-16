Rescuers search Schuylkill River in Philadelphia after witness spots car plunge into water

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Water rescuers were combing the Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive near the Girard Avenue Bridge on Friday after a witness spotted a vehicle going into the river.

Overnight, rescuers in a boat paddled down the river while responders from the Philadelphia police and fire departments shone spotlights onto the water.

Later as the first sunlight shed onto the scene an oil slick was visible on the surface of the water and at least one rescue boat was centered on that area.

Anthony Manduzio, a man who said he was fishing in the river, saw a car go into the water.

"The first thing I do is start running. I could have been faster, I wish I could have done more," Manduzio said. "It went in the water on the other side of the bridge, floated into the middle, floated all the way to our side, then went headfirst where that boat is right there."

Manduzio said he called 911 and was on the phone with dispatch.

Manduzio said a woman was driving the car but the windows were tinted and he could not see if anyone else was inside.

It's not clear when the vehicle will be recovered.

Expect delays on Kelly Drive near the Girard Avenue Bridge due to the investigation. Kelly Drive has reopened after a previous closure.

Around 6:30 a.m., divers were gearing up and boarding a Philadelphia police Marine Unit boat likely to make another dive underwater.

This is a developing story and will be updated.