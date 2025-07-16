What is the "Cape May Bubble" in New Jersey? CBS News Philadelphia explains geography patterns

What is the "Cape May Bubble?" CBS News Philadelphia explains.

What is the "Cape May Bubble?" CBS News Philadelphia explains.

What is the "Cape May Bubble?" CBS News Philadelphia explains.

At the southern tip of New Jersey, Cape May isn't just famous for beaches and Victorian homes — it's also known for the mysterious Cape May Bubble.

Locals swear storms split or vanish before hitting town, while nearby areas get drenched.

So what's really going on? It's all about geography.

Cape May is wedged between the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay, both of which help regulate temperatures and can weaken or steer storms. Sea breezes — cooler air blowing inland — can also interrupt storm systems as they approach.

Top that off with the right atmospheric setup — like pressure differences and jet stream placement — and Cape May ends up dodging bad weather more often than not.

It's not magic, just a perfect storm of natural ingredients that gives the bubble its name.

Is it a real shield? Nope.

But the Cape May Bubble is a great example of how local geography can seriously influence the forecast.