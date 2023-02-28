Camden's Adventure Aquarium welcomes new blue penguin chick

CAMDEN, N.J (CBS) -- If you were looking for an excuse to visit the local aquarium, now you have one. Camden's Adventure Aquarium welcomed a little blue penguin chick into the world earlier this month.

He's so tiny that he only weighs 37 grams, Adventure Aquarium says. That's equivalent to about as much as 15 pennies.

The blue penguin chick is already on display with his other little blue penguin pals.

