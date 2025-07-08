Police in Camden, New Jersey, help community members find relief in extreme heat

With the scorching sun shining down on South Jersey and with temperatures feeling like triple digits outside, Ashanti Mortise brought her kids to Farnham Park in Camden.

"Originally, we were going to go swimming, but we weren't able to do that, so I said let's just come to the park, play in the sprinklers and just enjoy the outside weather, but it was real hot so we have to have some type of water," Mortise said.

The spray park is one of at least 11 open in the city this summer as a safe way for kids to cope with the extreme heat.

"I like it, but at the same time, I don't like it because it's hot," Skylar Reevey said.

Five-year-old Isiah and 4-year-old Imari were also jumping up and down, having a ball in the water.

"It feels so cold," Isiah said.

In this potentially dangerous weather, the Camden County Police Department's Community Outreach Unit hit the streets Tuesday to hand out water, fans and check in on seniors.

"No, I don't like this weather, I don't like it ... when I was younger, yeah, but not now," Tomasa Rodriguez said.

The officers also made sure Rodriguez's air conditioner was working, and she was staying safe. It's part of the department's senior watch program.

"Even if it's just via phone call checking up on them to see if they need anything, anything that is essential to keep them cool. Even in the wintertime, as simple as throwing some salt and shoveling, they really appreciate it. Connects a bond between the citizens, especially seniors, and the officers," Lt. Luis Gonzalez, with Camden County police, said.

Residents can sign up for the senior watch program online.

Camden County also opened up cooling centers to provide residents with a safe place to cool off during the day.