Camden, New Jersey, buys new trash truck for first time in decade in effort to keep city clean

Camden doubling down on effort to keep city clean, prevent illegal dumping

Camden doubling down on effort to keep city clean, prevent illegal dumping

Camden doubling down on effort to keep city clean, prevent illegal dumping

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Camden is doubling down on its effort to clean up the city as it unveils new tools to help keep the streets clean.

On Thursday, truckloads of trash were unloaded and the unwanted items were hauled away into a dumpster.

Alex Rodriguez was one of the many people living in Camden who waited in line to throw away an old TV, plywood and chairs.

"I'm glad the city is doing this kind of cleaning for the community," said Rodriguez, who has lived in Camden for 30 years.

Rodriguez says large trash items remained at his home because there was never a place to legally dump them.

"Now we got the opportunity to bring it here, I'm glad," he said.

The city held its monthly bulk trash event in the Cramer Hill neighborhood, which is an initiative that was launched to help fight against illegal dumping.

"Illegal dumping isn't just an eyesore, it's a threat to our health, safety, and quality of life," Councilwoman Jannette Ramos said.

City leaders say 30,000 to 35,000 tons of material are dumped illegally each year, which costs Camden about $4 million to clean up.

In June, city council announced an illegal dumping reward program, which will provide up to $1,000 to anyone who gives information that leads to a conviction.

Now, a new garbage truck is being unveiled as another tool to help clean up the city. According to the city, the truck cost $280,000 and was purchased through a combination of grant dollars and budgeted funds. It is the first garbage vehicle procured by the city in almost a decade.

Mayor Vic Carstarphen says a clean community is a happy community.

"It builds trust, it builds confidence in our residents to know that we care, and we are committed," Carstarphen said.

The mayor says he's committed to tackling quality-of-life issues, and two additional new garbage trucks will hit the streets in the fall.

Rodriguez is happy to see progress and says it takes a team effort to restore pride across Camden.

"The community has to work together with the city to keep the city clean," he said.

The bulk waste event takes place every third Thursday of the month from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.