Camden leaders unveil new strategies to combat illegal dumping

Cameras, monetary rewards part of Camden's plan to crack down on illegal dumping

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County Police and Camden city leaders announced a new effort Monday to arrest people who illegally dump trash and debris in city neighborhoods.

Rep. Donald Norcross (D, NJ-01) helped the department secure $500,000 in federal money to install 120 new surveillance cameras to track illegal dumping and other crimes.

"You dump in our city, you're going to have a bad day, and it's going to cost you money," Norcross said.

In addition to levying fines, county police are using civil forfeiture laws to seize vehicles used in illegal dumping.

Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen said the city will also be offering $500 and $1,000 rewards to people who tip off police to illegal dumping. The tip must lead to a successful conviction.

"Camden is not a place where you feel like you can just dump and do whatever to," Carstarphen said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Long-time community advocate Vida Neil said she has been calling on city leaders to address illegal dumping for years.

"If I was a person that lived in the city, and I [see] this kind of crap in my community, I would get out there and make some calls," Neil said. "This has to be a joint effort, and I don't mean a fake effort."

Neil questioned whether the program will be effective.

"But people have to see it," Neil said, referring to the act of dumping. "Most of the areas that they're dumping in are desolate areas where people don't live at."

Federal, county and city leaders believe showing just how serious they are about pursuing illegal dumping will make potential dumpers think twice.

Camden County Police said anyone who sees illegal dumping can call their tipline: 856-757-7042.