Residents, county commissioner frustrated after learning there have been multiple fires at Camden junkyard

The cause of the massive fire at a Camden junkyard is under investigation

Frustration is building after a huge fire at a metal recycling plant sent black smoke over Camden County, which caused many to evacuate their homes.

"Traumatizing, hectic and disappointed," said Aliyia Jones.

That is how Jones described the past 24 hours after the inferno ignited a block from her home at EMR Metal Recycling. Jones said she was making dinner around 5 p.m. Friday when she started to smell the smoke.

"The smell was horrible, the sight was frightening," she said.

Jones said she scrambled to get her disabled mom out of their house because of the poor air quality. They spent the night at a hotel, which was paid for by EMR, and according to the city, about 100 people voluntarily evacuated their homes.

"At first I didn't have a real go-to plan I just knew I wanted to get her far away from the fire," Jones said.

"This is something that cannot happen again, we simply cannot have this happen again," said Louis Cappelli, Camden County Commissioner Director.

Although an official cause hasn't been determined, Cappelli said he was told the fire was sparked by a lithium-ion battery that was shredded at the facility.

"When these appliances are recycled and these batteries are shredded it can start a fire, and the nature of the fire is so hot that it's hard to contain and put out the fire," Cappelli said.

According to Cappelli, this was the sixth fire at the facility since 2021, and by far the largest. Cappelli said both he and Camden's mayor spoke with EMR representatives Saturday.

"EMR expressed their intent today to try to make this situation better and work together with the USEPA, NJDEP, Camden City, and Camden County to avoid this from happening in the future," he said.

The city said the EPA and DEP tested the air for pollution Saturday and confirmed it is safe to breathe.

Jones said this is the fifth fire at EMR she's been through and she is ready to move.

"Nothing would suffice except relocating EMR or relocating myself, I'm tired of the nightmares," Jones said.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to EMR multiple times, but our calls and emails were not answered.