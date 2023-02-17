Camden high school basketball game suspended after fight
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A high school basketball championship was suspended Thursday night after a fight broke out. The incident happened during the title game of the Camden County Boys Basketball Tournament between Camden and East Side High Schools.
An on-court altercation began during the game and out of an abundance of caution, Camden County School District officials suspended play.
No one was seriously injured.
The district says it will take disciplinary action.
