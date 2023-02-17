Watch CBS News
Man killed in stabbing at HS basketball game in Trenton: prosecutors

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man is dead after a stabbing at a high school basketball game in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. during a Mercer County Tournament game between Trenton and Notre Dame High Schools at CURE Insurance Arena on Hamilton Avenue.

Prosecutors said the victim,  Khalil Glanton, was stabbed multiple times inside the arena.

Glanton was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There's no word about what led up to the stabbing.  

No arrests have been made.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 10:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

