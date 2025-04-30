Camden City School District to lay off staff amid enrollment declines, budget shortfall, superintendent says

Camden City School District says more than 100 staff members will be laid off amid budget shortfall

Camden City School District says more than 100 staff members will be laid off amid budget shortfall

Camden City School District says more than 100 staff members will be laid off amid budget shortfall

Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs announced Wednesday that the district will lay off dozens of staff members as it faces a projected $91 million budget shortfall for the 2025–2026 school year.

McCombs emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability as the district navigates this financial crisis.

"This figure is not the result of sudden mismanagement or a lack of support," McCombs said, noting that the district received a 6% increase in state aid this year, totaling $20.9 million, but that it is still not enough to address long-standing structural gaps.

McCombs pointed to the expiration of temporary federal relief funds and a significant decline in student enrollment, down nearly 50% over the past decade as major contributing factors to the financial strain.

In 2013-14, the district had more 11,600 students, McCombs said. This year, there are about 5,900, she said.

Despite increased obligations, fewer students in the district means reduced funding.

To address the crisis, the district will implement several cost-saving measures, including eliminating 117 staff positions after this year, consolidating leadership at Camden High, and moving a majority of Morgan Village Middle School students to their neighborhood public schools.

These changes are expected to reduce personnel expenses by more than $23.8 million.

"I understand the human impact of these decisions," McCombs said. "These changes are deeply personal, and they have not been made lightly."

She expressed gratitude for the dedication of educators and staff, acknowledging their contributions to Camden's schools and communities.

McCombs stressed the need to align the district's resources with its current size and needs, underscoring the goal of ensuring long-term sustainability.

"Our responsibility is to be both compassionate and clear-eyed," she said.

McCombs is set to leave her position as superintendent at the end of June and move to a role at the New Jersey Department of Education.