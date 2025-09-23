City of Camden reports first homicide-free summer in 50 years

The city of Camden in New Jersey reported its first homicide-free summer in over 50 years, crediting its police department's shift to unity policing and embracing technology.

Camden recorded zero homicides in the summer, from June 21 to Sept. 22, for the first time since the 1970s, county officials said Tuesday. The city has also seen a 43% decrease in homicides from Sept. 23, 2024, to Tuesday, county officials reported.

The homicide-free summer comes as Camden continues to see a reduction in crime. County officials said the city reported 445 violent crimes in the first six months of 2025, which they say, citing UCR reporting, is one of the best half-years in the past 50 years.

To date, the city of Camden has eight homicides on the record for 2025, seven of which have arrests made, officials said.

Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez is crediting the police department's commitment to community policing for the drop in crime. Rodriguez and county officials cited the department's village initiative, where the CCPD holds several events on a regular basis to build relationships within the community. Some of the events include block party barbecues, open gyms and movie nights.

"Growing up in this city and working as a police officer here, I don't ever remember a time period where we went through the entire summer without a homicide," Rodriguez said in a news release. "I believe this important marker speaks volumes to the work of the men and women in this department and their ongoing commitment to our community."

The city of Camden was one of the most dangerous municipalities in the United States as recently as 2013.