Bridging a gap: Camden Police builds bonds and help reduce crimes with community

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Camden are receiving a boost to continue programs building relationships with the community and helping reduce crime.

A competitive, yet friendly, game of kickball took place outside Veterans Elementary in Camden on Wednesday.

On both teams were members of the Camden County Police Department building a bond and bridging a gap.

"I think it's good because we can spend time with them and like a while back, we weren't able to hang out with them like we do now," Yariely Roldan said.

For the past decade, Camden County Police says it's been committed to strengthening community policing.

"It's about meeting our residents where they are at, getting into the community, and building the trust and confidence," Mayor Vic Carstarphen said.

We had an amazing time today at Veterans Memorial Family School's fun day event! Thank you to our community partners - the @CooperFdn - for its continued support of our #UnityPolicing initiatives, including a donation of $10,000 to support so many of our community events. pic.twitter.com/s5AoQYFJak — Camden County Police Dept. (@CamdenCountyPD) June 14, 2023

Camden's Mayor says this model has helped reduce homicides in the city by more than 70% and crime has dropped to a nearly 50-year low.

"We had other departments around the country just want to talk and go over what are you doing, what steps have you taken," the mayor said.

Now, right before the summer season The Cooper Foundation partnered with Camden County Police and donated $10,000 to help support popular events for kids and seniors and help enhance the community policing programming.

"We couldn't feed the families and the kids without money and Cooper this is just tremendous, it's a great feeling," Captain Vivian Coley said.

The city says it's working to change the perception of police by showing care and being consistent.

"It's like better for Camden because it's more activities and not only people but police are there too," Roldan said.

The Deputy Police Chief says each new class of officers is required to knock on doors and introduce themselves to help build confidence in the department.