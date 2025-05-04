Second man accused of violent comic book store robbery in Bucks County, Pennsylvania sentenced

One of the two men from Michigan who pleaded guilty in March was sentenced to 10 and a half to 25 years in state prison for his role in the September 2022 violent comic book store robbery in Bucks County, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced in a release on Friday.

Caleb James-Lorenze Simpson, 36, of Clarklake, Michigan, pled guilty to charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and aggravated assault, the DA said.

Simpson will have 20 years of probation.

The released said there was evidence presented by First Assistant District Attorney Edward M. Louka that included store surveillance footage showing Simpson and co-defendant, Zackery Maximus Tucker, going into the store then Simpson knocking David Schwartz, the owner of Comic Collection in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, off the ladder, following both men beating and zip-tying Schwartz.

"Simpson was also shown punching the victim with brass knuckles and threatening him with a knife," the DA said.

Schwartz suffered injuries, including many bruises, broken teeth, and broken ribs.

The DA said Simpson and Tucker took a laptop, Schwartz' keys, cash, comic books, Pokémon cards, action figures, and other merchandise from the comic book store.

Tucker, 23, of Quincy, Michigan, was sentenced to five to 12 years in state prison on March 14 for his role in the robbery, the release said. He was ordered to pay restitution of $20,029.88. The DA said Tucker was also ordered to have no contact with Schwartz or his family and the Comic Collection store.

Judge Stephen A. Corr stressed the importance of community protection while addressing Simpson during his sentencing.

Corr noted the deliberate nature of Simpson's actions, stating that he traveled from his community in Michigan to Bucks County specifically to commit the crime and further stressed that Simpson had multiple opportunities to halt, rethink, or abandon his plan but chose to proceed with the violent robbery, the DA said.