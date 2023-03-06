Release of exotic animals has become problem in city: ACCT Philly

How ACCT Philly cared for the caiman found at FDR Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's not every day an alligator-like reptile is spotted in South Philadelphia.

But it was a reality this weekend at FDR Park.

Sarah Barnett has an unusual guest in her office Monday.

Inside a plastic tub feet from her desk is a reptile related to the alligator family called a caiman.

"It's been a little bit of a ride the past 24 hours," Barnett said.

The 3-and-a-half foot reptile was found at FDR Park Sunday morning after someone called it in to Philadelphia police.

It then went to ACCT Philly, where the shelter had to quickly learn how to care for the animal.

"People just don't realize the risk of these animals, Barnett said. "I mean, they can carry diseases. If you have a child and you have this animal in your home, safety aside, you got risk of salmonella."

In 2022, ACCT Philly says it received some 1,000 non-dog and cat species, including wildlife to the animal shelter.

"We get everything from chickens to ducks, to pigs, to goats, to turtles, to caimans or five foot water lizards," Barnett said.

ACCT Philly says the release of exotic animals – sometimes illegal to even own -- are becoming a growing problem in the city.

Sara Koplish, of the Lehigh Valley Zoo, agrees it's an issue for them, too.

"We do get a lot of those calls about people trying to house those animals because they didn't realize how much work and how large they were going to become," Koplish said.

Koplish notes how it can be difficult for AZA accredited zoos to care for some exotic animal, let alone the average person.

She adds it is legal under state law to own a caiman, but it's illegal to release it.

"A caiman is not built to live in this environment," Koplish said. "That animal is lucky it survived the ordeal."

Back at ACCT Philly – the caiman waited in Barnett's office until officials of the game commission came to pick it up to bring it to a rehabilitation center on behalf of the Pennsylvania Fishing & Boat Commission.