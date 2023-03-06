Watch CBS News
Abandoned caiman found in Philadelphia's FDR Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Someone abandoned a 5-foot long caiman reptile in Philadelphia's FDR Park. It was found Sunday after police called ACCT Philly.  

ACCT Philly believes it was an exotic pet that grew too large for its owner to handle.

If you are struggling to keep your pet, or have decided that having an animal who will grow to be 5 feet long, live up...

Posted by ACCT Philly on Sunday, March 5, 2023

They have found a home for it.

ACCT Philly reminds the public that it's illegal in Pennsylvania to abandon any pet.

