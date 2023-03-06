Abandoned caiman found in Philadelphia's FDR Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Someone abandoned a 5-foot long caiman reptile in Philadelphia's FDR Park. It was found Sunday after police called ACCT Philly.
ACCT Philly believes it was an exotic pet that grew too large for its owner to handle.
They have found a home for it.
ACCT Philly reminds the public that it's illegal in Pennsylvania to abandon any pet.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.