Cabrini University students reflect on college experience as final senior class graduates

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Cabrini University will graduate its final senior class on Sunday. The private Catholic institution is shutting down permanently after 67 years of operation.

In June 2023, the university announced its closure amid declining enrollment and financial troubles. Villanova University will assume ownership of the land and has vowed to preserve Cabrini's legacy.

Among those graduating this weekend is fifth-year senior Corbin Kerraghan.

"The community here has been awesome," Kerraghan said, "so it's really sad."

The closure means students who aren't graduating, like Jason Fridge, have to find somewhere else to go to complete their education.

"I'm going to St. Joseph's University in Philly to finish out my degree," said Fridge, a junior who is studying digital communication. "Excited about the new opportunity. It's different, but it's all part of the plan."

Fridge is grateful St. Joseph's University is matching his tuition and accepting all his credits. But he said some of his teammates on the lacrosse team aren't sure where they're going to go next.

"It's hard for a lot of people," Fridge said. "It's a massive decision, not only for upperclassmen like me, but underclassmen."

While the future is uncertain, Fridge said he has no regrets about choosing Cabrini.

"I met some amazing people," said Fridge. "I got to do some awesome things, so it's been a gift, really."