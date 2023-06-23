Villanova to acquire lagging Cabrini University in merger of 2 Catholic schools

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Villanova University is acquiring nearby Cabrini University in a merger of the two Catholic schools, according to a joint statement.

Cabrini, which has an enrollment of over 1,600 students according to its website, had lagged financially in recent years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite efforts to improve revenue streams, and changes to the leadership and academic ranks, Cabrini's operating deficit remained insurmountable," Cabrini University and Villanova University officials said in a joint statement. "With all other possible options exhausted and having determined that they must conclude their operations, Cabrini University initiated discussions with Villanova around a plan that would preserve Cabrini's legacy and mission and honor the original intention for the Cabrini campus to promote opportunities in Catholic education."

Cabrini will continue the 2023/24 academic year as planned for all students and it will graduate its final class in May 2024.

During that time, Cabrini and Villanova will share counseling and resources for its students to develop transfer plans. Once Cabrini operations conclude, Villanova will assume ownership of the land and will preserve Cabrini University's legacy, both in name and in the continuation of some of the institution's work.

Villanova boasts over 10,000 students between its undergraduate, graduate and law programs.

The universities say more details will be shared once a definitive agreement has been reached.