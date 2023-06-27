Closing of Cabrini University sends shockwaves through community

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) -- The closing of Cabrini University has sent shockwaves through the community. Students outraged over how all of this was handled are now getting some help moving forward.

Cabrini parents told CBS News Philadelphia they knew the school's finances were in rough shape. They were anticipating maybe the announcement of a merger.

Instead, they say the university dropped the ball and dropped a bomb on their children.

For hundreds of Cabrini University students -- Friday was "bad."

Rising senior Isaiah Dickson told CBS News Philadelphia the last thing he expected to hear was the university would be closing.

"We were under the assumption there would be a merger, that was information available to us, but that the institution was sold, that was a shock to us," Dickson said.

Rumors started circulating about that possible sale weeks ago. Behind the scenes, school higher-ups were quietly navigating the terms of a deal with Villanova -- one so sensitive, key players say they signed non-disclosure agreements.

Former faculty members said news of a sale was a blind-siding.

"It was devastating not only to me, losing my sense of my professional and student community, but I felt so bad for the current students and staff," Cathay Yungmann, a former Cabrini faculty member, said. "Because it was like a 'Bam, right there.'"

Dr. Marilyn Johnson, a former Cabrini faculty member, said she was devastated.

"Heartbroken and that's the reaction among all the folks," she said.

Julie Shallis' daughter planned to be a freshman. She says there was at first confusion that Cabrini students would be automatically absorbed into Villanova University. That wasn't so.

"That was the bomb that was dropped," Shallis said. "That was the, 'Wow.' We don't even have the peace of mind for the option for the kids to stay there and stay on campus."

Cabrini joins a small list of area schools that data shows have merged or closed in the last few years.

Cabrini University President Helen Dryan told me by phone she was "super clear" about the school's financial challenges to the community.

The school spent the last several years deep in the red under a former president who did not respond to an email for comment.

For now, there's pain and frustration over how the announcement was handled.

"Horrendous, absolutely horrendous," Shallis said. "It's not the Cabrini mission."

Cabrini's financial health cratered over the last decade — there were annual deficits deep in the millions of dollars.

The school's former president never responded to our email asking for comment.

Meanwhile — for Cabrini's soon-to-be displaced students, help is rushing in.

Dr. Cheryl McConnell, president of Saint Joseph's University, told CBS News Philadelphia their doors are open.

"We offer an admissions guarantee, we offer a tuition match, we offer a no graduation delay, and we offer a core curriculum seamless transfer," McConnell said.

Dryan said they're negotiating terms for their students with four partner schools. Villanova will buy the Cabrini property. The sales price has not been made public.

The deal is expected to be finalized later this summer.