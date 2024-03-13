Kylie Kelce named one of Cabrini University's final commencement speakers

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) -- Kylie Kelce will speak at Cabrini University's final commencement ceremonies, the Catholic university said Tuesday.

Kelce is a Cabrini alumna - in 2017, she received a degree in communications and was a starter on the field hockey team all four years at the school.

She was also Rookie of the Year in the Colonial States Athletic Conference and twice selected to the all-conference first team and the Eastern College Athletic Conference South All-Stars First Team.

Kelce was later a coach for Lower Merion High School's field hockey team and has become an advocate for girls and women in sports - the school's announcement noted her partnership with Dove to support the Body Confident Sport program. It's a program for coaches to help build body confidence in girls ages 11-17.

With her husband, the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Kylie also works with the Eagles Autism Foundation and hosts an annual fundraising event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, for the foundation.

Kelce will address Cabrini's undergraduates and another alum, Dr. Rachel Slaughter, will speak to students receiving graduate and doctoral degrees.

Slaughter worked with a local church to found the Salt and Light Learning Institute, later renamed Literacy University. The program provided tutoring and homework help as well as workshops to help fathers read to their sons. Slaughter is described as an advocate committed to ending illiteracy.

The 2024 commencement ceremonies will be Cabrini's last after it was announced the school will merge with Villanova University, another nearby Catholic school.

The closure of Cabrini came as a shock to the school community, but it followed several years with multimillion-dollar budget deficits.

Villanova is expected to buy the Cabrini property.

The Cabrini commencement ceremonies are on May 19, 2024.