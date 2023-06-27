Incoming freshman basketball player disappointed over Cabrini's closure

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) -- Last week, Cabrini University announced it will graduate its final class in May 2024.

While many had hoped Villanova, which is buying the land, will absorb Cabrini students -- that's not the case.

"I really was looking forward to going," Gannon Perlini said.

Perlini, 18, has been playing basketball for as long as he can remember. Last October, he accepted a roster spot offer from Cabrini to suit up for the Cavaliers -- something the Pennridge guard says was a perfect fit.

"Cabrini is 45 minutes from my house and the last year I had a lot of loss in my family," he said. "I lost my grandma and step-grandma and so I wanted to be close to home and watch my siblings grow up."

So when word came out Friday that Cabrini would close after the spring of 2024, rising freshmen students like Gannon were left in limbo, especially when it came to his basketball career.

"I wanted to go somewhere where I could play for four years," Perlini said. "I wanted to go somewhere where i could get acclimated to a system and a culture."

Gannon says after talking things over with his family and coaches, he made the decision to reopen his recruitment – something he posted on Twitter.

I want to thank Cabrini, especially both Coach Kevin and Coach Ryan for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball. Due to Cabrini closing after the 23-24 season, I will be reopening my recruitment. @PHSRamsHoops @hooplove215 @JoshNaso @richflanagan33 @jmverlin #d3hoops pic.twitter.com/DWxpFlXejc — Gannon Perlini (@gannonperlini22) June 24, 2023

"We don't know what the response could be because it's almost July and a lot of schools have already set up their rosters," Perlini said.

To his delight, Perlini says he's already received a few offers to play.

"To have options this late in the game is truly a blessing," he said.

Perlini plans to give it a few days before scheduling campus visits. While he admits this wasn't the plan he had intended, he's hoping other students will see his story and take their shot at a new college dream.

"Everything happens for a reason," he said. "I know it's cliche but everything happens for a reason for sure."

Cabrini's president told CBS Philadelphia they're negotiating terms for their students with four partner schools, including admissions guarantees and a tuition match.