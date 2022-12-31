Bus of migrants arrives at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another group of asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia Saturday morning.

Multiple buses arrived at 30th Street Station.

We received this statement from the City of Philadelphia:

"We received one bus at midnight and two buses early this morning with a total of 154 asylum seekers onboard. Of that number, approximately 65 individuals registered at the City's Welcoming Center. Texas officials have still not coordinated with the City, despite a direct request from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management to do so. We do not know if other buses are planned at this time."

Multiple buses have arrived in the city this month, and the city has previously taken asylum seekers to a welcome center in North Philadelphia.

During other arrivals, people have received winter coats and local groups have helped them connect with family members, transportation, as well as legal services and other services.

In the past, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said unscheduled drop-offs to sanctuary cities in the northeast, including Philadelphia, were meant to ease pressure on the border state.

Three buses were also dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington on a frigid Christmas Eve.