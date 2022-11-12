Immigrant advocacy groups preparing for possible arrival of migrants to Philly

Local immigrant advocacy groups preparing for possible arrival of migrants to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia may soon be the latest American city to be dealing with the migrant crisis. The mayor's office says about 52 migrants are busing in from the border city of Del Rio, Texas.

Local immigrant advocacy groups have been working in anticipation for their possible arrival.

When a bus with migrants aboard arrives, like many have in New York and other cities, a number of groups will jump into action.

"We can make this work," Emilio Buitrago, the founder of immigrant advocacy group Casa de Venezuela, said. "We can have these people come to Pennsylvania in a safe organized manner, organized way and provide the support that they need."

Buitrago said the bus of 52 migrants was set to come to Philly on Monday morning, but now he's received word the bus won't be leaving Texas this weekend.

Buitrago said they're one of 15 organizations partnering with Philadelphia to provide migrants with shelter and other resources.

"We're securing support as far as medical and health support," Buitrago said. "We're also ready to provide legal support."

Buitrago said they've been waiting for this moment after seeing similar situations of thousands of migrants arriving in New York City, Chicago and Washington D.C.

"It was only a matter of time before we get a bus in Philadelphia and the message that we have is that we are ready," Buitrago said.

Casa de Venezuela said they believe the majority of these migrants could be coming from Venezuela.

Maria Navas immigrated from Venezuela six years ago and she said these migrants are looking for a second chance at life.

"Some people just come to be able to give their children something to eat, for them to be able to have clothes," Navas said. "These are people from low income in my country."

Texas Gov. Greg Abott said his state has sent 13,200 migrants to Democratic led cities since August.

It's not clear whether he is behind this latest move.

But Buitrago believes this is being led by a nonprofit out of Texas.

"It seems like it's not directly by the governor of Texas, it seems like it's a nonprofit that's busing these people," Buitrago said.

Abbott's office has yet to comment on this story.