1 of 3 migrant buses arrive in Philadelphia from Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is welcoming three more busloads of migrants. The arrival comes as the crisis deepens on the southern border.

CBS3's Jasmine Payoute was at 30th Street Station as the first bus arrived on Wednesday morning. She says it's been a reunion as the migrants arrived.

Many were happy to see their relatives and one family CBS3 spoke with said they drove from Rochester, New York to be in Philadelphia when their family members arrived.

They had been waiting all morning for the bus to arrive as it was unclear the exact time it would arrive.

Two more buses are expected to arrive in Philadelphia Wednesday. In total, the buses are carrying about 140 migrants from places in Texas, like Del Rio and Eagle Pass.

In recent weeks, sanctuary cities have welcomed hundreds of asylum seekers of all ages.

The operation is moving quickly once they get off the bus in Philadelphia. They get right onto another bus which will take them to a center in North Philadelphia where they will receive services like social and legal services, or healthcare if needed.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to end Title 42 after Christmas. It is a pandemic-era policy meant to deter migrants from crossing the southern border.

It was set to expire Wednesday, but Chief Justice John Roberts ordered it should stay in effect while 19 states challenge its expiration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.